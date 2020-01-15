Engagement Token (ENGT) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Engagement Token has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Engagement Token has a total market capitalization of $36,037.00 and $3.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Engagement Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Engagement Token

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken. The official website for Engagement Token is engagementtoken.com. Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Engagement Token

Engagement Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engagement Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Engagement Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

