Enghouse Systems (ENGH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Enghouse Systems (TSE: ENGH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2020 – Enghouse Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Enghouse Systems had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00.

1/7/2020 – Enghouse Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$54.00.

1/3/2020 – Enghouse Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Enghouse Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Enghouse Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Enghouse Systems had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.50 to C$54.00.

TSE ENGH traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$51.74. 79,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,305. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 52-week low of C$30.97 and a 52-week high of C$52.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 40.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Eric Demirian sold 10,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.04, for a total value of C$520,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,873,296. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.60, for a total transaction of C$258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,212,640. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,560.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

