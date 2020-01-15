Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €16.80 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €16.80 ($19.53) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.33 ($18.98).

Get Engie alerts:

ENGI opened at €14.71 ($17.10) on Wednesday. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.20.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.