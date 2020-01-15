Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.43 ($19.11).

Several research firms have weighed in on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

ENI stock opened at €13.86 ($16.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a fifty-two week high of €16.02 ($18.63).

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

