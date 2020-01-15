Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004589 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Kyber Network and ABCC. Enigma has a market cap of $29.77 million and $1.98 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.57 or 0.01402388 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000854 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, HitBTC, OKEx, ABCC, Mercatox, AirSwap, Binance, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

