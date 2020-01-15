Enjin Coin Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $59.49 million and $5.82 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.03306498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00125375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin's launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,438,521 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, Kucoin, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bittrex, AirSwap, Binance, Bancor Network, Liqui, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Livecoin, Upbit and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

