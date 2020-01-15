EnLink Midstream Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,867 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,751% compared to the average volume of 317 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 32,817,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,130,000 after buying an additional 1,265,503 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,335,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578,208 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21,575.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,994,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929,922 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

