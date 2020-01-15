EnterCoin Price Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. EnterCoin has a market cap of $31,771.00 and $32.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 19% against the dollar. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.05980809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128528 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,512 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

