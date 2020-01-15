Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,940 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $88,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 52,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $123.74. 1,235,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

