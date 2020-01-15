Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Entergy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Entergy by 3.6% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.81. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.47 and a 1-year high of $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

