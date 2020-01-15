Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,020,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 44,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 130,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

