Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. 78,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.24%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

