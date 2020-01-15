Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.