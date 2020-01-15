Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Update

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 364,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

ENV traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 357,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $75.64.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $328,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,408.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,134,990. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 535.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

