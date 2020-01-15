EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $58,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.