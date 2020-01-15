EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,754 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 80,747 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after buying an additional 6,128,570 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 638,189 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $59,454,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3,848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 59,462 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 57,956 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

EOG Resources stock opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.