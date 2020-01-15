EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,456 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 35,191 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,641,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,251,986,000 after purchasing an additional 473,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 100.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 32,106.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

