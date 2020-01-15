EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.47 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.47 billion and $4.96 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00042031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Exrates, WazirX and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,045,552,750 coins and its circulating supply is 948,852,738 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

