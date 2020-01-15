EPAM Systems Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for EPAM Systems in a report issued on Sunday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $5.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $227.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.32. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $229.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,522.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

