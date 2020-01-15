Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research firms recently commented on EPZM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. 115,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,971. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

