Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for approximately 13.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.13% of Equifax worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,450,000 after acquiring an additional 210,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equifax by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 562.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 44.4% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 84,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

EFX traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $149.77. 681,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.16. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

