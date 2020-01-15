Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

About DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.