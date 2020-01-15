Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EOG Resources Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

EOG opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,641,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,251,986,000 after purchasing an additional 473,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 32,106.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $765,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

