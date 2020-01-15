Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heartland Express, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Express in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $147.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTLD. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 793.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 719,774 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 243,097 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,609,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.