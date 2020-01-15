Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hub Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hub Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBG. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hub Group by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hub Group by 1,773.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hub Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Hub Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.