Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $64.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,880,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after acquiring an additional 304,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90,282 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,834,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,406,000 after buying an additional 553,511 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

