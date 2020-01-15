Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fidus Investment Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 million.

FDUS has been the subject of several other reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 109.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fidus Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

