Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Obseva SA’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Obseva in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OBSV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Obseva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Obseva has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 358.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Obseva by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Obseva by 54.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in Obseva by 7.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

