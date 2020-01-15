Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 15th (AKR, AQUA, BRX, HRGLF, HUN, JBAXY, KIM, KKR, MBUU, PNTG)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 15th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA). The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX). The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM). They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG). The firm issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued an underperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG). The firm issued a hold rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:TLKTF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC). Dougherty & Co issued a buy rating on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

