Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 15th (AAL, HL, HSBA, OPRT, OPTN, OSPN, PEBO, PING, PIRS, PLYM)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 15th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL). They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) price target on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.37) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 600 ($7.89).

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LIFE Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for Life Bank. The company originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. The Company makes Liberator Series loans, which are for the purchase of residential real property by borrowers who generally would not qualify for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loans, and Portfolio Series loans, which is debt consolidation loans for borrowers whose credit history qualifies them. “

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Perceptron, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets information based process measurement and guidance solutions which help customers improve performance. Perceptron’s product offerings are designed to improve quality,increase productivity and decrease costs in the automotive and forest products workplace. Perceptron’s design philosophy is to create systems which incorporate sophisticated proprietary software and hardware to minimize the need for customer application engineering. “

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK). The firm issued a sell rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.