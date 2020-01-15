Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 15th (CMCSA, GSL, HABT, HEES, HESM, HIIQ, HLDCY, HRIBF, HSE, ICBK)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 15th:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer and administrator of web-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products. Its product portfolio consists of short-term medical plans, accident, sickness & hospital medical plans, ancillary insurance, life insurance, lifestyle and discount services. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Horiba Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of instruments and systems for industrial applications. Its operating segments include Automotive Test Systems, Process and Environmental Instruments, Semiconductor Instruments, Medical-Diagnostic Instruments and Systems and Scientific Instruments and Systems. The company operates primarily in America, Asia and Oceania, Japan and Europe. Horiba Ltd is engaged in Kyoto, Japan. “

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$71.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

