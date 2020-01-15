Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 962,500 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

NYSE:ERA opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Era Group has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Era Group had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Era Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Era Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Era Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Era Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 137,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Era Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Era Group by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Era Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Era Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 331,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

