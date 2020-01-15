Ergo Achieves Market Cap of $3.18 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Ergo token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005516 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $77,890.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ergo Token Profile

Ergo’s launch date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 10,719,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,673,376 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Token Trading

Ergo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.