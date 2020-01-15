Erica J. Rogers Sells 20,044 Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $812,383.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,922.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.73. 343,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,546. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SILK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,746,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,245,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,823,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,789,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

