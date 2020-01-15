Espers Tops One Day Trading Volume of $125.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Espers has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Espers has a market capitalization of $570,180.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01455658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052320 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035455 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00210938 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00074888 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001896 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

