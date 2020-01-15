Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $112,491.00 and $33,967.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00038514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00319019 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002348 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012152 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 20,116,372 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.