Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $26,871.00 and $13,619.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.36 or 0.06044692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00127963 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,809,386 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.