Ethereum Cash Price Up 6% Over Last Week (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Ethereum Cash has a market cap of $58,335.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.04190177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00201374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ethereum Cash Profile

Ethereum Cash launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

