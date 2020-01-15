Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $866.80 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $866.80 million and $2.82 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.45 or 0.00086197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinut, ZB.COM, ABCC and QBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.01855346 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinut, Coinsuper, LBank, Exmo, Exrates, Bitsane, CoinTiger, Gatehub, CoinBene, Kucoin, BigONE, C-CEX, BCEX, Cryptomate, ZB.COM, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, Coinone, Coinroom, EXX, Binance, LiteBit.eu, BtcTrade.im, BitForex, Instant Bitex, QBTC, C2CX, YoBit, ABCC, Bit-Z, Upbit, Ovis, BTC Markets, Crex24, CPDAX, CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, OKCoin International, Kraken, HBUS, Korbit, CoinEgg, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, Coinnest, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Coinhub, RightBTC, Bithumb, Bittrex, Bitbns, Koineks, Indodax, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Liquid, CoinEx, FCoin, Coinbase Pro and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

