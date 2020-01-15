Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Purchased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,234,000.

Get Etho Climate Leadership US ETF alerts:

Shares of ETHO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,621. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Etho Climate Leadership US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.