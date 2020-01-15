Ethos (ETHOS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $482,296.00

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Ethos has a market cap of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.58 or 0.06033723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00120090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Ethos Profile

ETHOS is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

