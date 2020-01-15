ETHplode Reaches Market Cap of $53,583.00 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. ETHplode has a total market cap of $53,583.00 and approximately $2.42 million worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETHplode has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One ETHplode token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, DDEX, Sistemkoin and VinDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.03286553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00191626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00125458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ETHplode Token Profile

ETHplode’s total supply is 50,044,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,121,198 tokens. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ETHplode Token Trading

ETHplode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, VinDAX, DDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.