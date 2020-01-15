Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Euronav reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,394. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Euronav by 1,015.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 496,046 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,589,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 111,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 3,562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 356,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

