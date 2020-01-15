Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Update

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,100 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 500,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 367,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT opened at $162.23 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $106.08 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.77. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $5,149,877.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at $13,051,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.