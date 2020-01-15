Eva Cash Price Hits $0.0055 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Eva Cash has a market cap of $4,916.00 and approximately $129.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eva Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. In the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded up 69.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.24 or 0.06059867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037209 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00119645 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

