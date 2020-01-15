Evan Spiegel Sells 369,308 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,647,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,562,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,120,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Evan Spiegel sold 132,700 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $2,393,908.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 23,342,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,853,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Snap by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 219.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,552,000 after buying an additional 2,848,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Snap by 52.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Snap from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.74.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

