Evedo (EVED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $174,726.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 33.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Evedo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Evedo has a market cap of $84,047.00 and approximately $174,726.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 61.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.91 or 0.05859309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026987 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035151 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00120181 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.