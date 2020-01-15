EvenCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $526,150.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $269,494.00 and approximately $526,150.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

