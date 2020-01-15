EventChain (EVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $74,151.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 66.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $74,151.00 and approximately $3,123.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.10 or 0.05971700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026772 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035247 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00119713 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001506 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

