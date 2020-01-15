Everex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002962 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, BX Thailand, Binance and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everex Token Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BX Thailand, Huobi, Tidex, IDEX, OKEx, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

